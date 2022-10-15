Adam Levine drops first track since cheating scandal titled 'Ojala'

American singer and songwriter Adam Levine has released his first song following his cheating scandal and it is a duet with Colombian singer Maluma titled 'Ojala'.

According to Fox News, the collaboration was teased by Maluma back in June when he shared an Instagram photo of him and the Maroon 5 frontman in the studio.

The new song features Levine singing in Spanish. "Ojala que cuando el te lo haga, pienses en mi, Ojala que sea mi nombre que quieras repetir," he sings, which translates in English to, "Hopefully, when he does it to you, you think of me; hopefully, it's my name that you want to repeat," reported Fox News.

Meanwhile, this new surprise collaboration follows last month's cheating scandal involving Levine and Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed the two had an affair.

The allegations came to light days after Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo confirmed they are expecting their third child together. Since Stroh's cheating allegations, four other women have also come forward claiming Levine sent them flirtatious texts.

Though the affair was denied by the 'Sugar' singer, he admitted that he had "crossed the line." In a statement, Levine wrote, "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," as per Fox News.

( With inputs from ANI )

