Adam Levine reacts to Blake Shelton's exit from 'The Voice'

Los Angeles, March 14 Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is speaking out about singer Blake Shelton's departure from the reality competition television series 'The Voice'.

The music were part of the NBC reality singing competition's original coaching panel, alongside Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green, until Levine's exit after season 16, reports 'People' magazine.

After Levine's 2019 departure from the show, various stars have appeared as coaches, including Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Nick Jonas, and more, leaving Shelton, 46, as the only original star on the panel.

As per 'People', after Shelton announced his own departure from the series in October, making the current season his last, Levine, 43, spoke out for the first time since the announcement outside of Vanity Fair Oscar Party, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It's about time!"

Since the show debuted in 2011, Shelton has appeared for 23 consecutive seasons and scored nine wins in total. His longevity on the hit NBC show is something he touched on while announcing his departure through a lengthy Instagram post.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," penned Shelton in a statement shared in October, quoted by 'People'. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

He continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, music, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson (Daly) and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! - I have to give a huge shout out to the singers - the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coacha, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor