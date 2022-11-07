Adipurush release date pushed to June 2023 after poor VFX response

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has been receiving severe criticism from fans and others for the VFX shots with netizens calling it 90s version of Shaktimaan. Today, Om Raut, director of the movie, has officially announced that the movie is postponed to June 16, 2023. He also said, “In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

The team Adipurush will rework on the project and it is heard that around 100-150 crores will be spent on VFX again. As soon as the teaser was released, it received immense backlash for its VFX quality. At the special screening of the teaser, Raut had opened up about the criticism and said that the film was ‘meant for the big screen’. “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience,” he had said. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. ‘Adipurush’ is said to be based on a huge budget. Adipurush was set to release on the occasion of Sankranthi on January 12 next year.