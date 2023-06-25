Adipurush shows get cancelled as Prabhas starrer records lowest business of Rs. 3 crore

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush's free fall continues as the film registered the lowest business on day 8 of its release. After a humungous opening day and first weekend, the mythological drama helmed by Om Raut has failed to sustain the hype and lure audiences to cinema halls.

Even as the film is inching towards making up its budget, it is suffering because of negative reviews from critics as well as the audience. Adipurush’s dialogues and VFX has received severe criticism as soon as the film released in theatres. Earlier this week, the makers revised a few objectionable dialogues, and even slashed ticket prices. None of the new changes have helped improve the film’s the performance at the box office. On Friday, the executive director of the Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai Manoj Desai, said that he had to cancel shows because of poor word-of-mouth. “Viewers have rejected this film. Yesterday, two of our shows were cancelled and today, our matinee shows had to be cancelled due to poor word-of-mouth and response. This movie will be removed from theatres very soon and we didn’t think it will come to this. Not just ours, the owners of all theatres where the film has been released have suffered losses,” he told news agency ANI.