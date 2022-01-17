Aditya Deshmukh: I'd always love to be part of Marathi showbiz

Mumbai, Jan 17 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' actor Aditya Deshmukh loves the content of Marathi showbiz, and would always like to be a part of it.

"I have done shows like 'Ambat Goad' on Star Pravah, 'Asmita' on Zee Marathi. My last show was 'Radha Prem Rangi Rangali' in which I played a very well known character called Rakesh Panse. It was a negative role," he shared

"My last Marathi film was with Swapnil Joshi called 'Mogra Phulaalaa' which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Previous films include 'Yaaron Ki Yaari', political film 'Mee',' Bandh Nylon Che' in which Subodh Bhave and Mahesh Manjrekar were my co-stars. I played a small role in it, but it was a prominent character," he said.

He would love to take up more Marathi projects.

"That is if I get some kickass projects. I would always love to be a part of the Marathi industry because it's my mother tongue. I'm just waiting for the right opportunity. If some script comes my way, I would love to do it," said Aditya.

He sees a difference between a Marathi project and a Hindi TV serial.

"It's the content. Marathi industry is content-driven. Hindi industry is content plus treatment-driven. But the content in the Marathi industry is quite amazing. So whatever they think, whatever their thought process is it's very clear. They just come up with the idea and place it on the table," said the actor, who is well-versed in English, Hindi and Marathi.

He has some favourites in Marathi showbiz. "There are two actors that I really respect. One is Subodh Bhave. I really admire him and like the kind of subjects he selects. He has done many biographies and someday, I would also like to get an opportunity to play roles just like the ones he does," he said

"Another versatile actor is Ashok Saraf ji. He has created a mark, an impression on me for acting in all the fabulous films. I really admire him. In our industry, we call him Ashok Mama because he has that position, he has this title which is a very big thing. So I consider him my inspiration. I would love to work with him someday," he added.

