Aditya Deshmukh on his 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na 'character: Faizi has become a part of my life

Mumbai, Jan 6 Aditya Deshmukh says the response he is getting for his performance in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' is overwhelming. The actor plays the role of Faizuddin Siddiqui in the show.

"Many call me Faizi, and I am recognised wherever I go now. It feels like Faizi has become a part of my life and everyday he teaches me something new. I'm also taking care of him so that he does not look shabby, unconvincing, weirdo or flirt. Faizuddin is caring towards Koel (played by Simple Kaul) and loves her a lot. They are called Koizi by fans, who have been showering us with so much love. I am grateful for all their support," he says.

The current track in the show is about the New Year party and much is expected to happen, reveals the actor. For the first time, the audience will see a different Karan (Shaleen Malhotra) and only Faizi knows the reason behind this sudden change in the former's personality.

"A spoiler alert for fans, Karan will also confess to Faizi how much he loves Monami (played by Kaveri Priyam)," Aditya continues: "There are a lot of twists and turns, and you all are going to see many things coming. A new character is going to enter the show. This character, played by Amit Singh, will play Monami's good friend. The entry will also affect Dr Anish Malhotra's (played by Amitt K. Singh) life."

Aditya is seen sporting a special jacket, black T-shirt and a pair of trousers for the special New Year sequence.

Ask him how it was enjoying an on-screen party before the actual New Year's Eve and he adds: "It was fun. It was like celebrating good times ahead with my second family. We were all very excited. Both times I welcomed 2022 with all the goodness, niceness, hoping that everything will come back to normal. The dance, drama, fun and songs made us happy. I hope the viewers will enjoy what they see on screen."

