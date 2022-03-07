Aditya Narayan quits television show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' as host

Actor and singer Aditya Narayan has announced his plans of moving out from singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' as host.On Monday, Aditya Narayan took to Instagram and wrote, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes Time really does fly. Thank you, Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother.”

He also thanked Judges including Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Nigam, Sheykhar, Alka Yagnik, Neha Kakkar, Bappi Lahiri, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sajid Wajid, Pritam and Mika. However, after hearing this, fans and friends from the industry got emotional and started dropping comments under the post.Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Man...kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth...I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don't have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi....Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man!” Aditi Singh Sharma mentioned, “You are the BEST Aadi, there will never be a host as bomb diggity as you.”Aditya Narayan recently welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Shweta Agarwal on February 24.