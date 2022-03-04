Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal blessed with baby girl

Bollywood singer-actor Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal have become parents to a baby girl. Shweta gave birth to a baby girl on February 24 in Mumbai. Aditya has shared this good news by writing a post on social media.

Aditya said, "Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”

Speaking about the birth of a daughter, Aditya said, "I was always with Shweta at the time of delivery. Women suffer tremendous pain when giving birth to a baby. My respect and love for Shweta has doubled. When a woman gives birth to a child, she has to face many things.

Aditya said that his daughter's musical journey has already started. I have started singing songs for her from now on. Music is in her DNA. My sister also gave her a small music player as a gift. Rhymes and spiritual music can be enjoyed in the nursery. Her musical journey has started from birth.