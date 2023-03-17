Aditya Roy Kapur can't keep calm as he interacts with OG 'Night Manager' Tom Hiddleston

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : What a moment! Aditya Roy Kapur can't keep calm as he interacted with the OG Night Manager who is none other than Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya dropped a snapshot of the video chat with Tom Hiddleston.

In the other picture, directors of the Indian version of 'The Night Manager' Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose were also present.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday ! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye."

As soon as he shared the pictures, the actor's fans and industry friends showed their excitement.

Katrina Kaif wrote, "Wow."

Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment, "This is that Snapchat filter nA. Jk ..."

One of the fans wrote, "OMG OMG OMGGG *screaming* truly an iconic moment!!"

Sandeep Modi also shared series of pictures and captioned it, "What a beautiful evening with the generous and charming man that is @twhiddleston. Our Shaan @adityaroykapur and pine came face to face in London over video at the special screening by @simoncorn and team @the_ink_factory_ and we were over the moon with the praise ! Also in the pictures is the genius #DavidFarr whose work on the original me and @shridhar_raghavan adore thank you from me , @picsofpinks , @rajeshchadha @bjayasia @disneyplushotstar and the whole team behind #TheNightManager. @lskapoor @sobhitad @tillotamashome and the rest of my cast and crew were so missed."

Sandeep and Priyanka Ghose met Tom Hiddleston during the special screening of Indian adaption of 'The Night Manager' in London.

And they made sure to share this moment with Aditya Roy Kapur who acted in the Indian version over a video call.

'The Night Manager' is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre, who passed away in December 2020.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Bjay Asia.

The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage orgsation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi 'The Night Manager' stars l Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as protagonist Jonathan Pine in the second Season of John le Carre's adaptation 'The Night Manager', which is in the works.

According to Deadline, the show's Season 2 will film later this year in London and South America under the codename 'Steelworks'.

Although it's yet to be formally greenlit by Amazon and the BBC, the outlet has reported that it is set to receive a two-season order. Also, David Farr, who wrote the original, is back to write Season 2.

Since the first season's conclusion in late 2016, there have been numerous rumours of a second, with the second season of The Ink Factory's adaption understood to be set in the present day.

At the end of Season 1 after British arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians, Hiddleston's Pine is informed he is dead two years later, and he has to face up to a new, even more deadly challenge, reported GSM Arena.

Pine, a former British soldier and night manager of a five-star hotel in Cairo, is hired by the head of a Foreign Office team to infiltrate Roper's inner circle.

The first season's remarkable cast also included Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, and David Harewood. It was written by Farr and directed by Susanne Bier.

