Adrien Brody to make his Broadway debut with play 'The Fear of 13'

Washington DC [US], January 13 : Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody is set to make his Broadway debut in 'The Fear of 13', a searing play about a wrongly convicted death row prisoner. He will debut alongside actress Tessa Thompson, according to Variety.

According to the outlet, "The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris (Brody), a Pennsylvania native who spends more than two decades on death row for a rape and murder he insists he didn't commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), Nick shares the impulses and consequences that shaped his life. Described as "devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming," the show forces the pair to "confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination," according to the official logline.

Lindsey Ferrentino ("The Queen of Versailles") adapted the play from the 2015 documentary by British filmmaker David Sington.

David Cromer, who won a Tony for 'The Band's Visit' and helmed George Clooney's Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck,' will be directing 'The Fear of 13' theatre play.

Producers are Seaview, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Performances will begin on March 19 at Broadway's James Earl Jones Theatre ahead of opening night on April 15, reported Variety.

Brody, an Academy Award winner for 'The Pianist' and 'The Brutalist,' made his London stage debut with 'The Fear of 13' last October, reported Variety.

Brody won the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards 2025, defeating strong competition from other nominees, including Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

With his second Oscar win, Brody joined the A-list group of actors who have won the Best Actor award twice, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks.

He added the first Oscar to his kitty in 2003. Back then, he won the famous golden trophy for his portrayal of Wladyslaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski's war drama 'The Pianist'.

