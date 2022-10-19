Advait Chandan denies rumours of rift with Aamir Khan after Laal Singh Chaddha failure

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan has reacted to strongly to rumours of a fall out with Aamir Khan, following the box office failure of their film Laal Singh Chaddha. In a Instagram post, the Secret Superstar director, posted d a picture with Aamir where both are seen ready to ride some waves. They are also seen holding their surfing boards and smiling at the camera.Alongside the picture, Advait wrote, “Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem.” Responding to it, Mona Singh who played the role of Aamir’s mom in the film, commented with lots of red heart emojis and said, “Always.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks’ Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump. The film failed to meet expectations at the box office, grossing only ₹88 crore worldwide. It was met with mixed reviews amid boycott calls after Aamir’s old interview talking about ‘intolerance in India’ surfaced online.After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, a report in Midday suggested that Aamir and Advait have fallen due to the film's non performance. It also suggested that the two might not be working again despite Advait being associated with Aamir Khan’s production house for nearly 15 years.