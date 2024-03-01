Ae Watan Mere Watan: Karan Johar Unveils Powerful Teaser, Revealing Untold Stories

Prime Video, along with ace filmmaker Karan Johar, today revealed a powerful teaser for their upcoming Amazon Original film Ae Watan Mere Watan, ahead of the film’s trailer unveil. Paying homage to some of India’s unsung heroes and their untold stories, Karan introduces the audience to Usha, a 22-year-old brave girl, who displayed unmatched courage and deep patriotism for the country during the 1942 Quit India Movement, using an underground radio to unite the nation against the British Raj. Her inspiring story of bravado compels the filmmaker to recall Sehmat Syed from Raazi, who got married into a Pakistani army family to spy on them, and PVC Captain Vikram Batra from Shershaah, who struck fear in enemy's hearts, and made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation during the Kargil War. Brace yourselves to meet Usha in the highly anticipated historical thriller-drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, which traces the extraordinary journey of a young girl who changed the course of India’s freedom struggle.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21.