'Ae Watan Mere Watan' trailer shows importance of underground radio in India's freedom struggle

Mumbai, March 4 The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which was unveiled on Monday, paints a compelling picture of an untold chapter from India's freedom struggle against the British.

The trailer, which is under three minutes in length, starts off with actress Sara Ali Khan's lead character adjusting the knobs of a radio before the audience is presented with the visuals of India's struggle against the British occupying forces and the administration.

The trailer goes on to show how Sara, who seems to essay the role of Padma Vibhushan Usha Mehta, organises underground radio to lay down a rock-solid framework to the freedom fighters and help them organise, rise and revolt.

The film is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s pursuit for Independence.

The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Talking about the film, Sara said in a statement: “Portraying such a powerful character in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering".

The actress further mentioned, “The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit. I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, especially the youth and I am looking forward to March 21 and to bring this story to viewers around the world."

The film features a solid production design with a visual texture that perfectly captures the essence of a period film.

“ 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a heartfelt story about a lesser known chapter from India’s freedom struggle. The movie is different from anything I have done thus far,” said actor Emraan Hashmi.

The actor said: “To essay the role of a political leader in the mid of India’s freedom struggle has been an honour. This is my second film with Kannan, who brings a unique sense of purpose brought out of passion to this story. It is also my first film with Sara, whose performance will undoubtedly leave the viewers in awe. I am excited that with Prime Video, a story as poignant as this will reach a global audience."

Produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, the film is directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui.

The film will drop on Prime Video on March 21.

