After '83', Anjum Batra returns to the field for 'Jersey'

Mumbai, Dec 27 '83' actor Anjum Batra is all set to be seen in Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Jersey'. He will be seen playing the character of Shahid's best friend in the movie.

Speaking of his character, Anjum reveals: "I am playing Amrit Bhalla in the film. Me and Shahid are best friends. In the film Shahid is shown in trouble to arrange Rs 500 rupees for the cricket jersey which his son demands as a birthday gift. Audience will see me giving many ideas to Shahid to arrange money."

He further continues: "Basically Amrit is good for nothing. He doesn't like to work at all. He only wants free liquor and 'udhaar ke paise'."

'Jersey' is a sports drama film, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It features Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. 'Jersey' is all set to release on December 31.

