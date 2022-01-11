After Arjun & Anshula, Khushi Kapoor tests covid-19 positive

Famous Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor had tested covid positive. He also shared a post on social media about it. Along with Arjun, his sister Anshula Kapoor's report was also positive. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had also put up a notice board outside the Raheja Orchid building of Arjun Kapoor informing that the building was sealed. Now Arjun and his sister Anshula are covid free. But now Khushi Kapoor has tested covid-19 positive.

According to reports, actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor has contracted corona. Janhvi and Boney Kapoor's report has come negative.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Covid free now. Both Arjun and Anshula had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 29. At the time, Arjun’s cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani were covid positive.