After saying he won't be serving 'Koffee With Karan' anymore, KJo posts he's back

Mumbai, May 4 After throwing the bait with regards to ‘Koffee With Karan not returning, filmmaker-producer-talk show host Karan Johar has now stated that the seventh season of the hugely popular chat show will return this time on the streaming medium.

A few hours after his earlier Instagram post, Karan revealed that the show will see some of the biggest stars of the country gracing the couch as the fight for the iconic coffee hamper will only get fierce in the new season.

Taking to his Instagram, KJo shared yet another note that spoke about the medium of exhibition of the upcoming season. The note read, "Koffee With Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! (sic)."

Along with Hotstar Special's Koffee with Karan season 7, the show's most viewed segment, rapid-fire round (that's usually rapid and full of fire) will also return to entertain guests and viewers alike. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

The note further stated, "The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest – and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘steaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!"

Earlier, Karan had shared a similar note in terms of look and feel where with a heavy heart, he announced that the show will see the end to its journey as it will never return to the small screen. But, the recent development only tells that the filmmaker was drumming up the buzz for the new season.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan said, "The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time."

"Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favourite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better," he added.

The seventh edition of ‘Koffee With Karan' will start shooting on May 7, 2022 and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

