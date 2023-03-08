After Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to take a break from films?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is a busy man these days, as the young superstar has a number of films in his kitty. The actor recently shared that after his next films' release, he would like to take a break to see where he stands as an actor.While promoting the film, the actor also spoke about why he's not inclined to sign anything up after he's done with his work commitments this year. In an interview with GOODTiMES, Ranbir said, "I've not signed anything after Animal. I haven't signed a film yet and I'm not looking for anything also. I would like to take a little bit of a break to understand after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Animal where I stand, where the film industry stands."



The actor also added that the reason he felt he needed to take a step back was so he can access the state of the industry as well. He stated, "I think there has been a huge correction the film industry also, post pandemic, about the stories, about budgets, actor fees. I think that the industry is going through a correction phase and I think by next we will back on our feet."RK's much-awaited romantic comedy Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is hitting the theatres today. It marks his first collaboration with actress Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan directorial is the last rom-com of his career, the actor recently said. Till now, only positive reviews have surfaced online. Meanwhile, his next film Animal is a crime thriller. The movie has been written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It also stars Bobby Deol, Saurabh Shukla and others. After being away for four years after Sanju (2018), Ranbir Kapoor had back-to-back releases in 2022 with Shamshera and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. He also made cameo appearances in the films Rocket Gang and Govinda Naam Mera.

