After 'Splitsvilla X4', social media star Sakshi Dwivedi eyes 'Bigg Boss'

New Delhi, Nov 16 Sakshi Dwivedi, who has a formidable following on social media, says she was at first hesitant to join the dating reality show "Splitsvilla X4", but now she is glad she did it and what she really wants to do now is appear on "Bigg Boss".

"The 'Splitsvilla' team had been approaching me for a very long time," Sakshi said. "I wasn't looking forward to it, though, because I was not sure of what would happen there. I think I'm not really good at fights. I never thought about getting into 'Splitsvilla' or any sort of reality show because of this. I also didn't want to get stereotyped as someone who just does reality shows. I just want to be an actor. Times have changed, however, and I would love to take such risks."

Talking about shooting in Goa, Sakshi said: "Shooting in Goa was good, but it was exhausting. The 30 days spent there were not easy. I am used to getting my makeup done by a makeup artist and my hair done by a hairstylist. I have a team to do this. There was no one to do all this over there. I was doing all of it by myself.

"It was just like staying in a hostel. It was difficult but I love taking risks and experimenting with everything."

Going forward, Sakshi is looking forward to being a part of more reality shows. "I have started to watch all reality shows now and as I have already done one, definitely I would love to do 'Bigg Boss'. Everyone watches 'Bigg Boss'. I see my grandmother cooking and watching 'Bigg Boss'. The audience of the show is huge and I would definitely love to be a part of it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor