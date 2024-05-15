After Tabu, 'Succession' star Alum Jihae joins ‘Dune: Prophecy’ cast

Los Angeles, May 15 South Korean actress and musician Alum Jihae, who is known for her work in the series ‘Succession’, has been added to the prequel series 'Dune: Prophecy' in a recurring guest star role.

The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood' and is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, reports variety.com.

The official logline reads: “From the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

It is reported that Jihae will play Reverend Mother Kasha, described as “the Emperor’s own Truthsayer and confidant. Reverend Mother Kasha occupies a position of great influence in the Imperium. But when a new challenge leads her to question the Sisterhood’s intentions, she finds her role increasingly difficult to navigate.”

'Dune: Prophecy' will also star names such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

