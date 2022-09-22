After two months of tests, Anupama Solanki lands 'Bindiya Sarkar' role

Mumbai, Sep 22 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Anupama Solanki will soon be seen playing the negative lead in the show 'Bindiya Sarkar'.

Bagging the role has been quite a process for Anupama.

Talking about the same, Anupama says: "For the last two months, I have been taking look tests for 'Bindiya Sarkar', but somehow they didn't work. Finally after a lot of hard work, I have now got this powerful role. I was not expecting this character, but all of a sudden I got a call from Jay Mehta Production who called me for a look test and then after a few days, I was locked in for this role."

She adds: "This character is very challenging compared to my earlier shows because this is an unmarried lady who has some spiritual power. She is also very cunning and smart.

"I am very lucky as I always end up getting challenging characters. I am sure people will love this character because it is very out of the box."

Talking about her look, Anupama says, "My look will remind people of the old horror movie 'Jaani Dushman'."

The actress says that she was always intrigued by the title 'Bindiya Sarkar'.

"The title is very unique and I have never heard this type of a title before. I am excited to meet the rest of the cast. I am sharing the screen with Neelu Vaghela mam and Amit Behl sir. They are very senior actors and I am happy to get an opportunity to learn from them," she says.

Anupama played a positive role in the show 'Maddam Sir'.

"Honestly, I always enjoy playing positive characters because I am actually like that. I am sensitive, bubbly and humble, so if you get the character the way you are, it becomes easy. But negative characters are very challenging and tough," she says.

"There is no guarantee that a show will succeed, but I have faith in God and my hard work. Our job is to give the best shot and the rest is left to destiny," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor