After Vadivelu, 'Naai Sekar Returns' director tests positive for Covid

Chennai, Dec 26 Days after actor Vadivelu tested positive for Covid-19, his film's director Suraj, too, has been admitted to a private hospital here for the same reason.

Suraj had accompanied Vadivelu to London along with a few other core members of the 'Naai Sekar Returns' film unit. The others included music director Santhosh Narayanan.

The team was in London to score the music for the much-awaited film, which will mark the return of Vadivelu to the big screen.

On the team's return from London, Vadivelu was screened at Chennai airport, where he tested positive for the virus. Doctors treating the actor said he was stable and recovering well.

Following news of both the director and the film's lead actor testing positive for Covid-19, all those in the team that had accompanied the two to London have now isolated themselves.

