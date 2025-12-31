Ahmedabad to host 14th International Flower Show from Jan 1, 2026

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 31 : Ahmedabad is set to host the 14th International Flower Show in 2026, starting on Thursday, January 1.

The event, organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), will take place at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre.

The event will be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The theme of the flower show titled "Bharat Ek Gatha" will showcase India's journey from ancient times to the present day. The event will use flowers, plants, and large structures to highlight the country's culture, history, science, and values.

During the opening, a special floral display based on "Stree Shaktikaran" (Women Empowerment) will also be presented.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see floral displays depicting India's journey from its ancient civilisation to contemporary times through artistic floral installations. The show aims to give people a visual story of India through detailed flower work and creative designs.

One of the main attractions will be the "Sanatan Bharat" pavilion. This section will showcase India's old traditions and spiritual roots. Floral installations will represent Vedic knowledge, yoga, classical arts, and Indian beliefs. The pavilion is expected to offer visitors a deep cultural experience.

A huge floral structure with a diameter of 30 meters will also be set up at the venue. Another major display will be a large floral installation dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, highlighting his role in uniting the nation. This is expected to be one of the biggest floral displays in the world.

The flower show will also focus on modern India. Special sections will highlight the country's work in science, space, technology, education, health, and innovation. Themes like Digital India, renewable energy, start-ups, and modern infrastructure will be showcased through flowers.

The event will begin on January 1 and will conclude on January 22, 2026.

