AICWA calls upon Bollywood stars to motivate people to vote, requests production houses postpone shooting on election day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : The All Indian Cine Workers Association has called upon Bollywood celebs to motivate people to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held on May 20.

Taking to their official handle, AICWA wrote, "All Indian Cine Workers Association calls upon all Bollywood Actors and Actresses to motivate the Public to Vote on May 20, 2024, in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. This Election is vital for shaping the Future of our Nation."

They urged megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and others to encourage fans to cast their vote during the elections.

"We respectfully urge Honourable Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and others to encourage their fans and fellow citizens to go out and Vote. Your influence can make a significant difference. Let's ensure everyone participates in this important democratic process."

They shared a letter requesting the channels, producers and production houses postpone the shooting on May 20.

"On May 20th, several voting stations will be set up in Mumbai and its surrounding areas as per the rights granted to all citizens by the constitution. In Bollywood, thousands of workers and artists contribute, and they too have the right to vote. Once shooting commences it becomes difficult for workers and artists to take time off for voting because of the tight schedules and the necessity to shoot multiple scenes in a day, all pre-planned. All Indian Cine Workers Association appeals to all channels, producers and production houses in Bollywood to consider postponing shooting on May 20, 2024, if possible, so that workers and artists can exercise their voting rights."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also encouraged people to get their fingers inked amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

Salman Khan also urged people to vote in his post. "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he wrote on X.

49 constituencies across eight states will go for voting during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

The states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will be going to the polls in the fifth phase, along with the two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh.

A total of 13 constituencies in Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South; will go to polls tomorrow.

The general elections are being held across seven phases. The counting of votes will happen on June 4.

While BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking a third straight term in power, while the Opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest back power from the incumbent BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor