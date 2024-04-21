Aishwarya, Abhishek celebrate 17th wedding anniversary with daughter Aaradhya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Saturday, shared an adorable post with daughter Aaradhya.

The two on Saturday took to their Instagram accounts to share a cute family picture.

In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen wearing bright lipstick and smiling happily, while Abhishek poses sweetly in a beige shirt for the selfie. Aaradhya looks joyful, snuggling up to her mom and making the family photo complete.

The actors posted the pictures with a red heart emoji.

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film "Guru" at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011..

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R Balki's 2023 film "Ghoomer," playing the role of a disgraced cricketer who transitions into a coach. He is now gearing up for his next project with Shoojit Sircar, along with starring in 'Be Happy' on Amazon Prime Video.

Aishwarya, on the other hand was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and II. She potrayed Nandini in the film, a queen who's beautiful and cunning in her quest for power.

