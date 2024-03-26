Aishwarya, Abhishek's pictures with daughter Aaradhya from Holi bash go viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 : After celebrating Holi with the whole Bachchan parivar, couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met with their friends and marked the festival of colours with them.

Several pictures of Abhishek and Aishwarya with their daughter Aaradhya from the Holi bash went viral. The trio can be seen drenched in Holi colours.

Parent coach Piya Marker, who is a close friend of Aishwarya and Abhishek, dropped a video that features images of Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya indulging in Holi celebrations.

Besides smearing colours on each other, the stars also joined the kids in playing with foam. Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya wore white outfits.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo, who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was seen in 'Ghoomer'. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which got a massive response from the audience.

