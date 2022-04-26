Aishwarya Khare on her off-screen bond with Smita Bansal on sets of 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

Mumbai, April 26 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare mentions how co-star Smita Bansal has actually become her go-to person in life and is her best friend on set.

In the recent episodes, it was seen how the on-screen relationship between Neelam Oberoi (Smita Bansal) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) turned extremely bitter. But in real life their relationship is exactly the opposite.

Aishwarya said: "Smita ma'am and my relationship is quite opposite to what everyone sees on the show. We are like best friends in real life, and she is the closest to me out of the entire cast of 'Bhagya Lakshmi'. Our relationship keeps changing. According to the situation I am in, she becomes my best friend and also my mother sometimes."

"She has become my go-to person whenever I need advice in life, and she has always shown me the right path and given me the best advice. Smita ma'am treats me like one of her kids and I must add that she is exactly the opposite of her character. I love the fun-loving person she is in real life," she added.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

