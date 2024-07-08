Aishwarya Khare sees 'a younger version of myself' in her on-screen daughter Trisha Sarda

Mumbai, July 8 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare, who has developed a strong and heartfelt connection with her on-screen daughter Parvati (Trisha Sarda), feels that Trisha is similar to how she was in her childhood.

Aishwarya has been enjoying her role as a mother over the past few months. While their bond has deeply resonated with the audience, in real life as well, Aishwarya has become very fond of Trisha.

Aishwarya said: "Paro has become a huge part of our life ever since she started shooting with us. Initially, I had my doubts about shooting with a kid. But, she is a very talented, and mature girl for her age. I feel we are very similar, every time I look at her, I feel I am looking at a younger version of myself."

"I even say this to her often- ‘Tu bilkul meri jaisi hai’, when I was a child, I used to question everything like her, till the time I got clarity. She gets along with everyone on set really well. Even in front of the camera, she is very confident, give her a clear brief just once and she knows what to do, and how to do it. I just feel I was meant to be her on-screen mother," added Aishwarya.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch the drama that unfolds in Lakshmi and Parvati’s life as Neelam (Smita Bansal) asks her to move into the Oberoi house.

The show stars Maera Misshra as Malishka.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor