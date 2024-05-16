Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Mumbai, May 16 Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera.

The mother-daughter duo were spotted at the airport, where Aishwarya, who appeared to have sustained an injury, was seen wearing an arm sling.

The actress was dressed in a navy blue trench coat paired with black pants.

Aaradhya opted for a casual look as well, wearing a sweatshirt and joggers.

This is not the first time Aishwarya will be seen walking the red carpet at the prestigious event. She has been a part of the Cannes Film Festival for over a decade, and her red carpet looks have often gone viral on social media.

Aishwarya first walked the red carpet at Cannes in 2002, wearing a saree by Neeta Lulla for the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Devdas', starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Other celebrities expected to attend the festival include Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, and Kiara Advani.

