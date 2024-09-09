Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brinda Rai seek blessings at GSB Ganesh Pandal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, accompanied by her mother Brinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, recently visited the GSB Ganesh pandal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

The family made their appearance in traditional ethnic attire, adding to the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai, dressed in a simple pink kurta set, and her daughter Aaradhya, in a vibrant yellow kurta, were seen making their way through the bustling crowd to their car after the darshan.

The GSB Ganesh pandal, one of Mumbai's renowned locations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, was among the various pandals visited by celebrities this year.

Many stars, including Kartik Aaryan, also visited the Lal Baugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The festival is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants.

The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

As Ganesh Chaturthi unfolds, the joy and excitement of the festival are palpable. The celebratory spirit is evident in the bustling crowds, the colourful decorations, and the aromatic scent of festive sweets.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's epic period dramas 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

