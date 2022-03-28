Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth pens poem to announce her return to the gym

Chennai, March 28 Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who has got back to work after recovering from a bout of Covid, has hit the gym again.

Taking to social media, Aishwaryaa, the daugher of superstar Rajinikanth, announced her return to the gym with a poem.

She wrote, "Back to working out after more than a month again. The body I hear screaming in pain…

"Post session I slid against the wall... Cautious that I don't fall…Wait (weight) and I smile, I know I can run the mile

I've done this before... Strength I draw from my heart and core …

"None of us know our true power… Need to dig in and pull out of the feared cover …

Sweat sweat..you'll never regret ...Glow and grow …. Let all the positivity flow …"

Meanwhile, the filmmaker also changed her profile name on social media from being Aishwarayaa Dhanush to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had chosen to end their 18-year marriage and part ways.

