Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep language row: RGV says 'north stars are insecure of south stars'

Mumbai, April 28 After a war-of-words kicked off between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and South cinema's Kiccha Sudeep on Hindi being the national language of India, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma came out with a statement saying that the "north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars".

It all started when Sudeep said: "Someone said that a pan India film ('KGF: 2') was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

To this, Ajay shared a strong statement on Twitter, saying: "@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

The two seemed to clear out their differences in opinion on Twitter as Sudeep shared: "And sir @ajaydevgn, I did understand the txt you sent in Hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada."

However, moments later Ram Gopal Varma said: "Nothing can drive the point better than ur question on, what if you answer in Kannada to a Hindi tweet from @ajaydevgn .. Kudos to you and I hope everyone realises there's no north and south and India is 1."

Replying to Sudeep's tweet to Ajay, the filmmaker added: "Whether u intended or not am glad u made this statement, because unless there's a strong stir , there cannot be a calm especially at a time when there seems to be a war like situation between Bolly(north)wood and Sandal(South) wood.

"The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films."

