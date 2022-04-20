Ajay Devgn pens sweet birthday note for his darling daughter Nysa

Ajay Devgn today took to his social media and wished his darling daughter Nysa with a sweet birthday note. Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you wrote the Tanhaji star. The young diva is currently studying in Switzerland and is yet to decide on her career path.

Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/c2XBRMeRsL — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2022

In a recent interview with a news portal, Ajay had spilled some beans on the same. According to the actor, he is not sure if his daughter wants to join Bollywood. Speaking about Ajay, the Golmaal star is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller drama Runway 34. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in the lead, the movie is said to be inspired by true events. Runway 34 is slated to hit the screens on April 29 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

