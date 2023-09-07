Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika to star in super natural thriller

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika’s supernatural thriller movie will make its debut on theatres countrywide on March 8, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.

The untitled film is directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for movies such as “Super 30”, “Queen” and “Goodbye”.

Jio Studios shared the news on Instagram and wrote- “Get ready for a most gripping experience! The edge-of-the-seat yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika is hitting theatres on March 8, 2024! The film is directed by Vikas Bahl.”This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be sharing screen space.Apart from this, Ajay has joined the star cast of Abhishek Kapoor's next big-screen action adventure. Along with him, his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are part of the yet-to-be-titled film. It will be out on February 9, 2024. Next, he also has Rohit Shetty's 'Sigham Again', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.'