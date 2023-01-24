Ajay Devgn says he wants 'Pathaan' to be super duper hit; Shah Rukh Khan Reacts

Pathaan is all set to release in theatres tomorrow, and fans cannot keep calm. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has left fans super-excited, especially because it marks King Khan’s comeback on the big screen after 4 years.

Recently, at the teaser launch of Bholaa, Ajay Devgn wished for Pathaan’s success and expressed his happiness over the film’s humongous advance booking. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to Ajay Devgn’s kind words and heaped praises on Ajay Devgn. Speaking at the Bholaa event in Mumbai, Ajay Devgn said, "When Drishyam 2 emerged as a superhit, I often told people that we need more such films that get similar response. The coldness in theatres that happened amid the pandemic made people want to come back more. Let's keep fingers crossed. I wish whichever films release should be a super duper hit. The whole industry is one. Pathaan is also getting such a fantastic response so I am very happy."

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have come together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023, with Republic Day weekend along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW field agent, in the film.