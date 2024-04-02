Ajay Devgn snapped with son Yug at Kalina airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 55th birthday today. He was snapped at the Kalina airport. Devgn was seen sitting inside his car with his son Yug.

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, his wife and actor Kajol shared a cute yet hilarious post to wish the birthday boy.

On Tuesday, Kajol dropped a stunning photo of Ajay along with a note. In the note, Kajol mentioned how Ajay would react to the thought of his birthday cake.

The note read, "Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake... lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately."

Ajay, who has delivered multiple blockbuster films, is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche through his diverse projects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Maidaan'.

A few hours ago, the makers announced they are all set to unveil the final trailer on Ajay's birthday. Sharing the new poster, Ajay took to Instagram and shared the trailer announcement with his fans.

He captioned the post, "Coach S.A.Rahim aur unki #TeamIndia aa rahi hai #Maidaan mein jeet haasil karne! #MaidaanFinalTrailer Out Today!"

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10.

