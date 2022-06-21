Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Drishyam 2 to release in theatres on November 18

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, and Tabu has got a release date. The film will hit cinemas on November 18, 2022. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be reprising their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar and Nandini Salgaonkar in the film. Actor Akshaye Khanna has joined the team of the hit thriller, but details about his character have been kept under wraps.

The two actors played husband and wife in Drishyam.Drishyam 2 will hit the big screen on November 18, revealed Ajay Devgn on Twitter. “Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022 (sic),” he wrote.Drishyam (2015) was helmed by late director Nishikant Kamat. The film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam-language film of the same name. Whereas Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

