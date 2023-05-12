Ajay Devgn to star in Vikas Bahl's next supernatural thriller film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to star in director Vikas Bahl's next supernatural thriller film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared announced the news and wrote, "AJAY DEVGN - PANORAMA - VIKAS BAHL COLLABORATE FOR A SUPERNATURAL THRILLER... After the #Blockbuster success of #Drishyam2, #AjayDevgn and #PanoramaStudios reunite for a supernatural thriller, which will be directed by #VikasBahl... The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in #Mumbai, #Mussoorie and #London. The film will be produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak... Currently in pre-production stage."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsJQjAfM_TH/

The film will be produced by the 'Drishyam 2' makers Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat and Ajay himself under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

It is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers will be unravelling more information about the film in the near future.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's next film 'Maidaan' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyam, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudrl Ghosh.

Apart from that, he also has director Neeraj Pandey's next 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite actor Tabu and Rohit Shetty's next 'Singham Again' opposite Deepika Padukone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor