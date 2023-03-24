Ajay Devgn unveils 'Bholaa' new track 'Dil Hai Bholaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, unveiled the new track of his upcoming action thriller film 'Bholaa'.

Titled 'Dil Hai Bholaa' the song is sung by Amit Mishra and penned by Irshad Kamil.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a clip of the song which he captioned, "The Bholaa Anthem you've been waiting for. #DilHaiBholaa Song Out Now! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch."

Soon after he unveiled the track, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Har Har Mahadev," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Bhoot khoob Ajay ji super dupar hit."

"eagerly waiting," a user wrote.

A user commented, "Block buster ajay sir."

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

The films also star Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Previously the makers unveiled three songs 'Nazar Lag Jayegi', 'Aadha Main Aadhi Wo', and 'Paan Dukya' which received decent responses from the audience.

