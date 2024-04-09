Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' kick-starts with star-studded screening in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : In a star-studded event, Mumbai witnessed a glamorous affair as celebrities graced the special screening of Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated sports drama 'Maidaan'.

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded affair as the city's glitterati, including Ajay Devgn, Sanya Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, and a host of other celebrities, graced the special screening of Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports drama 'Maidaan'. The event, held in anticipation of the film's release, saw a gathering of industry stalwarts, each expressing their enthusiasm for the inspiring tale depicted in the movie.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, accompanied by her husband Javed Akhtar, added to the glamour of the evening as they arrived at the screening venue on April 9.

The event dazzled with the presence of renowned personalities including Sanya Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Sunny Kaushal, among others.

Adding to the allure of the event, the actors who portrayed the spirited football team players in the movie arrived in style, sharing heartfelt moments with Ajay Devgn. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Pooja Hegde, Darshan Kumar, Vatsal Seth, Mannara Chopra, and others added a dash of vibrancy to the already star-studded affair.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

The film's trailer resonates with themes of perseverance and belief, as it depicts Ajay's character's journey of assembling and nurturing a formidable football team against all odds. Drawing parallels with iconic sports dramas like 'Chak De! India' and 'Gold', 'Maidaan' promises to evoke a similar sense of national pride and triumph.

"We aren't the largest country, neither the richest. Football can create our identity because the whole world plays football. So, India needs to focus on making a world-class team for the next 10 years," remarks Ajay Devgn in the trailer's voiceover, encapsulating the essence of the film's narrative.

With an enthralling storyline, stellar performances, and a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, 'Maidaan' is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the annals of Indian cinema.

Despite facing setbacks such as the dismantling of the film set due to the COVID-19 lockdown and its subsequent destruction by Cyclone Tauktae, the resilience of the 'Maidaan' team shines through as they gear up for the film's theatrical release on April 10.

