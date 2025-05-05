Ajaz Khan Booked for Rape After Female Actor Accuses Him of Sexual Assault Under Pretext of Marriage

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan has once again found himself embroiled in controversy. A rape case has been registered against him at Charkop Police Station in Mumbai, following a complaint by a woman who alleges he raped her multiple times under the pretext of marriage and promising acting roles in the film industry. The 30-year-old complainant stated that Khan promised to secure film roles for her and sexually assaulted her at several locations under that pretext. She further claimed that he gained her trust only to exploit her. Based on her complaint, the Charkop police have registered a case against Khan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and Ajaz may soon be summoned for questioning.

This is not the first time Ajaz Khan has faced legal issues. He was previously involved in controversy surrounding the web series House Arrest, streamed on the Ullu app. Khan was accused of pressuring female contestants to perform obscene scenes and of asking inappropriate questions during the show's production. Several clips from the show had gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

Authorities have stated that all facts in the current case will be thoroughly investigated and that strict legal action will be taken if the allegations are proven true. Ajaz Khan has yet to issue an official statement regarding the rape allegations.

Meanwhile, House Arrest continues to draw criticism for its alleged pornographic content. Viewers expressed strong objections to the explicit and provocative scenes in the show. Following the backlash, Ullu removed all episodes from its platform. Additionally, a separate case has been registered against Ajaz Khan and others involved in the show at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai, under serious charges including spreading obscenity and insulting the dignity of women.