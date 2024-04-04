Ajith Kumar Accident: Tamil Superstar's Car Crash Shocks Fans (Watch Video)

Ajith Kumar, the renowned icon of Tamil cinema known for his daredevil stunts, encountered an accident while shooting for his upcoming action thriller, 'Vidaamuyarchi'. His manager, Suresh Chandra, disclosed the incident today. Filming for 'Vidaamuyarchi' commenced in October 2023 in Azerbaijan under the direction of Magizh Thirumeni.

The accident occurred during a car chase sequence in November 2023, where Ajith Kumar was behind the wheel alongside actor Aarav. Fortunately, both actors narrowly escaped serious injury when the car veered off track and overturned. Suresh Chandra shared behind-the-scenes footage of the incident, sparking widespread discussion among fans eagerly awaiting updates on the film.'Vidaamuyarchi' features a stellar cast including Trisha, Arjun, Aarav, Regina Cassandra, and others, with music composed by Anirudh.

Bravery knows no bounds! 💪 Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double. 🫡 🔥#AjithKumarpic.twitter.com/62NyEG4cvG — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 4, 2024

Ajith has starred in over 61 films, and his awards include four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In addition to his acting career, Ajith is also a sports car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series (2010). He became a race car driver, competing in circuits around India in places such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. He is one among very few Indians to race in the International arena and in Formula championships. Based on the annual earnings of Indian celebrities, he was included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list three times.