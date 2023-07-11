‘Ajith Kumar is not a gentleman, Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses the actor of cheating

Superstar, Ajith Kumar has been accused of cheating by a Tamil producer. For the unversed, Ajith has given many superhit films and enjoys a massive fanbase. However, Manickam Narayanan has made some shocking claims about the actor. Apparently, Ajith had asked to adjust that money with his salary for a film that he would do for Manickam. Well, neither the film happened, nor the producer had got his money back, according to him. Manickam Narayanan told the media, “Ajith borrowed money from me many years back as he wanted to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia. He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary.

However, till date he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he's not.” Manickam Narayanan added that he enjoyed a good friendship with Ajith Kumar's wife, Shalini, several years ago, and said that she was a good person. The financer claimed that the actor gets paid Rs 50 crore and more for each of his films. He added that there is no need for him to cheat people. After this, he also added that some producers such as AM Rathnam ended up losing a massive amount of money by producing Ajith Kumar's films, still the actor did not do anything to help them. Manickam Narayanan has raised the subject multiple times over the years in the media. Nevertheless, Ajith Kumar has not reacted to the matter to date. Touted to be an action entertainer, Vidaa Muyarchi is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers of the Magizh Thirumeni-directorial are yet to reveal the entire cast of the movie.