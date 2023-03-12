Akashdeep Sabir is all set to play an antagonist in 'Fateh'
By IANS | Published: March 12, 2023 03:24 PM 2023-03-12T15:24:04+5:30 2023-03-12T15:35:08+5:30
Mumbai, March 12 After working in 'Main Monica', 'The Night Manager', 'Shehzada', and 'Selfiee', actor Akashdeep Sabir has now been roped in to play a negative role in Sonu Sood's upcoming film 'Fateh'.
Speaking about joining the cast of 'Fateh', he said: "I am delighted to join team 'Fateh' and to work alongside my dear friend Sonu Sood. It's a negative role and I'm looking forward to doing an evil job to the best of my abilities. This will be a change after a few roles where I had to play a humorous character. Looking forward to this one in particular."
He added: "My second innings as an actor has been very good and I'm getting diverse roles and some very big co-actors and directors to work along with, something I really missed in my first innings. I hope the viewers too like what I'm doing. I have received a lot of praise for 'Selfie' and 'Night Manager', and will continue to push the envelope in every outing," said the producer-director turned actor.
