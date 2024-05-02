Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Return for Jolly LLB 3: Who Is the Original Jolly? (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar took X (Formerly Twitter) and announced the instalment of Jolly LLB movie. He posted a small clip in which Ashrad Warsi is telling that be aware of duplicate Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar is Saying that he is original Jolly LLB. At the end Saurabh Shukla who plays the role of judge in both parts comes forward holding board in hand and says the shooting beings.

According to the clip shared by Akshay Kumar it suggests that the third part will be the fight between who is the original JollyLLB. While posting this clip Akshaya Kumar wrote, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride!! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal"

Jolly LLB's first two instalments were loved by fans. Now the fans are excited to see what will happen when Jolly LLB 1 and Jolly LLB 2 will come together.