Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5 with Sajid Nadiadwala, film to release on Diwali 2024

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and announced Housefull 5. The film will release in theatres on Diwali 2024. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy.Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast. Sharing a poster announcement of the same, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”Akshay and Ritiesh have remained a constant in the Housefull movies. The first and second parts were directed by Sajid Khan, the third by Sajid-Farhad and the fourth by only Farhad Samji.

Housefull (2010) had Akshay and Riteish along with Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey among the star cast. Housefull 2 (2012) had John Abraham among the lead cast along with Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez and late Rishi Kapoor. Housefull 3 (2016) had Abhishek Bachchan stepping in along with Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. Housefull 4 (2019) remains the most recent and had almost a new cast alongwith Akshay and Ritiesh. They included Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.