Akshay Kumar claims he is already scared after seeing Kajol & Twinkle Khanna together

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Akshay Kumar has admitted that he is already scared after seeing his better half, Twinkle Khanna, and Kajol together on the poster of their forthcoming chat show, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle".

The 'Airlift' actor shared that he cannot even begin to imagine the chaos that will take place during the show.

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, Akshay penned, "Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can't imagine the chaos on the actual show."

The poster features Twinkle and Kajol peaking from behind a curtain with a surprised expression on their faces.

It is believed that these two will be enjoying some candid conversations with Who’s Who from Bollywood during the chat show.

Sharing his excitement, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre. With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences”.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India added, “At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle, distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone! At Banijay Asia, we’re committed to crafting original formats that keep audiences engaged, and with Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Prime Video, a streaming service that continues to redefine unscripted content in India”.

While the release date of the show has not been announced yet, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle" is expected to stream on Prime Video soon.

