Akshay Kumar hails PM Modi as "India's biggest influencer" for asking BJP workers to avoid unnecessary comments on films

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has praised PM Narendra Modi for his recent remarks cautioning BJP leaders from making unnecessary comments on movies and personalities.

On Sunday, during the trailer launch of his latest film 'Selfiee' in Mumbai, when the actor was asked about his views on PM Modi's statement, he said, "Positivity is always welcome. And of our Prime Minister is saying something like this. He is India's biggest influencer. If he is saying something and if things change it'll be great for the industry. And why not, things should change, because we go through so much."

"We make films, go to the Censor Board, get them passed and then someone says something and phir gadbad ho jati hai (it becomes messy). But now that he's said it, I think it'll be better for us," he added.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film brings Akshay and Emraan Hashmi together on screen for the first time. Nushraatt Bharuccha and Diana Penty will be the female leads in the movie.

The film's three-minute-long trailer showcased Emraan playing a cop, who wishes to have a selfie with his favourite actor Vijay (played by Akshay).

'Selfiee' is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

Akshay, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'OMG: Oh My God 2', in an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

( With inputs from ANI )

