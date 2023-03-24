Akshay Kumar injured on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sets while shooting action scene

Superstar Akshay Kumar recently suffered injuries while he was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger Shroff for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland. The injury is however not serious and Akki later resumed the shoot As per a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now.” The source further added that the action scenes have been put on hold for the time being but the actor is shooting his close-ups so the Scotland schedule can be wrapped up on time.

Along with Akshay and Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also star Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who have wrapped up their first schedule in Mumbai before heading to Scotland. The movie is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who is known for directing Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Gunday and many more.