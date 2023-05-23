Akshay Kumar meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 : After a visit to Kedarnath Temple, actor Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Earlier in the day, Akshay visited the Kedarnath Temple amid tight security and offered prayers.

Later in the evening, he visited Uttarakhand CM's residence to meet him.

CM Dhami gifted a traditional shawl and memento to the actor.

During the meeting, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Akshay discussed about developing Uttarakhand as a new film industry hub.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The state of Uttarakhand is emerging as a new shooting destination for the film industry day by day. The natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting people for filming. The state government is also working on various schemes to develop Uttarakhand as a big film destination. For this, work is also being done on the new film policy. Many facilities are being provided by the state government to filmmakers for filming."

Akshay also shared his experience visiting Kedarnath Dham with Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He also appreciated the efforts made by the state government towards the facilities for the pilgrims at Shri Kedarnath Dham.

Akshay also took to his Instagram handle to share the video from his recent visit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csk3PjOPboO/

He wrote in the caption, "Jai Baba Bholenath".

Earlier, he also visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the shoot of his film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Akshay began his career in 1991 with 'Saugandh' and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller 'Khiladi'. Later, he also worked in action films such as 'Mohra' and 'Jaanwar' and romantic movies like 'Yeh Dillagi', 'Dhadkan', 'Andaaz', and 'Namastey London'.

On the film front, Akshay will be next seen in 'OMG- Oh My God 2' alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor