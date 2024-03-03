Akshay Kumar sings 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', gives electrifying dance performance at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 : Actor Akshay Kumar not only lit the stage on fire on Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala night in his style but Khiladi of Bollywood left the guests and fans awestruck with his singing.

During the extravagant pre-wedding festivities, Akshay wore an ethnic attire for the event.

Grabbing the mic, Akshay sang the Punjabi hit 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha' along with his stunning dance moves.

Look at the khiladi energy 💥🔥.. Forever young.@akshaykumar sir performing at #anantradhikaprewedding #AkshayKumar #AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/UeqrtVoVlK — AKSHAYKUMARNEWS 🇮🇳 (@Akkian_Gauravv) March 3, 2024

Actor Ranveer Singh joined Akshay briefly on the floor.

The audience erupted into applause and cheers.

Even the host of the event, Mukesh Ambani gave him a warm hug after his performance.

The Saturday night also showed, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir together after years. The trio treated fans with their electrifying and fun performance.

The videos from the gala night went viral on social media.

In a video shared by one of SRK's fan clubs on X, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen donning kurtas pyjama set for the event.

They did the iconic hook step of each other's famous songs.

The video showed Salman, Aamir and SRK performing 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 'and 'Masti Ki Pathshala' from 'Rang De Basanti'.

Even parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grooved to the 'Gallan Goodiyaan' song.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Earlier on Saturday, Ambani's hosted a jungle-themed bash for the guests.

